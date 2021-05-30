THE NHS Covid Vaccination Programme has jabbed more than half of people in their thirties in just over a fortnight, new figures have revealed.

More than five million appointments were booked and 53 per cent of people aged 30-39 have received at least one dose since the programme began opening up to the age group on May 13.

The surge in bookings for a Covid jab comes as the country’s top doctor urged people not to put off getting their second dose and becoming fully vaccinated.

Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock said: “I’m absolutely thrilled that more than half of England’s over-30s have been vaccinated so quickly – thank you to everybody who has come forward so far to do their bit to defeat the virus.

“As we enjoy the reopening of pubs and restaurants again, vaccines will play a crucial role in protecting us and those around us.

“Vaccines are the best way out of this pandemic and I urge everybody to take up the offer when eligible.”

Earlier this month, on the advice of the Government and JCVI, the NHS started contacting people aged 50 and over and those who are clinically vulnerable asking them to bring forward their second dose of the vaccine to counter the spread of the B1.617.2 variant, which was first found in India.

So far 600,000 people have been invited to rearrange their second jab through the National Booking Service and around a quarter have moved their appointment forward.