AHEAD of Volunteers’ Week 2021 and as we emerge from the pandemic, City of York Council has given a huge thank you to thousands of Covid volunteers in the city, who will now all be managed by York Centre for Voluntary Service (CVS).

With the Government’s roadmap progressing and as we move out of lockdown, new arrangements for covid volunteering will be in place from the start of Volunteers’ Weeks on June 1. As part of this change, all volunteering for roles related to the pandemic will be managed by York CVS. Anyone who signed up for Covid volunteering through the council can now opt in to sign up with the CVS.