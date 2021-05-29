FIRE crews were called yesterday evening to tackle a blaze which had started in derelict flats in North Yorkshire.
Crews from Richmond, Leyburn, Reeth and Northallerton, along with an officer attended a fire to derelict flats in Bargate, Richmond at around 5.15pm yesterday.
The fire started in the ground floor bedroom, causing 100 per cent fire damage to the room and smoke damage to rest of the flats. There had previously been a fire in the building - so there was already some damaged.
Crews used eight breathing apparatus sets, two hose reels, two thermal imaging cameras and small tools to stop the fire. The cause is believed to be deliberate, according to the fire service.
