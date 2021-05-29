THERE are set to be a number of temporary traffic restrictions in York over the coming weeks.
Road resurfacing works will be carried out in Straylands Grove on June 1.
Flood defence works will be carried out in Marygate and Earlsborough Terrace between June 1 and December 16.
Road resurfacing works will be carried out in Askham Lane between June 2 and June 3, as well as in Atterwith Lane between June 3 and June 5.
A road condition survey and repair works will cause restrictions in Springfield Close between June 1 and July 31.
Remember to keep these restrictions in mind when travelling around these areas of the city.
