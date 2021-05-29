THIS area of York is shown to have the highest Covid-19 case rate in the area, according to the Public Health England (PHE) Covid map.
The map shows New Earswick to have the highest rolling rate with 52.2 cases per 100,000 population - meaning it is shaded a dark green colour as the rate is between 50 and 99. There are shown to be three cases in the area.
The Dunnington, Elvington and Wheldrake area is shown to have the second highest rate in the city with 46.3 cases per 100,000 population - meaning it is shaded a lighter green on the map as the rate is between 10 and 49. The map shows that there are also three cases in the area.
The majority of York and the surrounding area is shaded in white, meaning that there are less than three cases in the area so no data is shown.
However, Selby is shaded dark green with a rate of 52 cases per 100,000 population and Market Weighton is also shaded the same colour with a rate of 82.3 cases per 100,000 population.
View the PHE map here.
The latest data from Public Health England (PHE) shows that the city's rate has increased by 0.3 to 14.5 cases per 100,000 population. This remains below the UK national average, which stands at 25.5 cases per 100,000 population.
The PHE data shows that the further five cases recorded in the City of York Council area take the total for the pandemic to 12,389.
