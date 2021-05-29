THE national Covid rate is rising, putting at risk the planned final stage of the roadmap out of lockdown on June 21.

But Public Health England's latest map shows how case numbers have soared in a very small number of districts, many in the north west, while the rate remains extremely low in much of the rest of the country.

Across much of Wales, the south-west of England, southern England, East Anglia and southern Scotland, the shading is yellow.

This indicates these areas have Covid rates of fewer than ten cases per 100,000 people.

Much of the rest of England, including York and North Yorkshire, is shaded light green, indicating a rate of between 10 and 49 cases per 100,000 people.

North Yorkshire, with its rate having fallen steadily to 10.7, is now very close to being shaded yellow.

Certain districts within the county have been yellow for some time, in particular Ryedale, which has a rate of zero, one of the lowest in the country.

But Bedford shows up as an island of deep blue because its rate is 208.3, Blackburn with Darwen is also blue with a rate of 332.7 and Bolton is purple because it has a rate of 434, the country's highest.

Experts will be closely studying the rates in coming days, to see whether the areas with high rates start to fall but also to see whether the areas with low rates start to rise.