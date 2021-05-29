THE number of coronavirus cases at York's schools and universities has risen slightly, according to City of York Council's latest Covid data tracker report.
It says that eight children at five different York schools tested positive for the coronavirus in the week up to last Monday, up from six children in the previous week..
It said six individuals within the University of York community were currently self-isolating after testing positive, up from one person a week ago. No students were having to self-isolate at York St John University, it added.