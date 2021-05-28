FEWER than five cases of the Indian coronavirus variant of concern have been detected in York, according to the city council.
The authority says in its latest Covid data tracker report that the figure from Public Health England data covers the period up to Wednesday.
The variant is behind a recent national increase in Covid cases and soaring numbers of cases in some communities such as Bolton.
The upsurge has led to some doubt as to whether the final stage in the roadmap out of lockdown can go ahead as planned on June 21.