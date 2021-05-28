POLICE are hunting a wanted man tonight.
North Yorkshire Police are trying to locate Carl Turner who is 31 and originally from Northallerton and is wanted for recall to prison after breaching his licence conditions.
A police spokesman said: "Turner was originally arrested and charged with wounding and inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent in April 2020.
"Officers are appealing to the public, particularly in the areas of Northallerton and Teesside, to get in touch if they have any information about the whereabouts of Turner.
"Dial 101, press 1 and pass information to the Force Control Room, quoting reference number 12210114881."
Comments are closed on this article.