MYSTERY Plays are finally set to be performed in York this summer - in a new venue near the Minster.

The new production of ‘A Resurrection for York’ was put on hold earlier this year because of the pandemic but it should now go ahead on July 3 and 4 in Deans Park.

The partnership behind the plays - York Mystery Plays Supporters Trust, York Festival Trust and York Minster – has agreed on a new production, directed by Philip Parr, which will retain the same format: an hour-long, outdoor performance on two static wagons.

It says there will be a limited audience size governed by the current social distancing guidelines and three performances are planned each day at 11am, 2pm and 4pm, with tickets on sale at £5 per person from ympst.co.uk.

Linda Terry, chair of York Mystery Plays Supporters Trust, said: “With our partners, we have been working hard to bring back live theatre to the city after such a difficult time.

“The York Mystery Plays have survived past plagues - we wanted to play our part in a new beginning, creating an optimistic and safe event, bringing people together in a vividly imagined drama from York’s literary and cultural inheritance.”

York Festival Trust director Roger Lee said that with arts and culture amongst the last areas of our lives allowed to return, the trust was delighted to be part of the project to bring Mystery Plays back to York this summer and support the rebirth of live performing arts.

The Rt Revd Dr Jonathan Frost, Dean of York, said he was delighted events crucial to the life and story of York were beginning to happen again. “The theme for the York Mystery Plays this year is resurrection,” he said. “It would be hard to think of a more appropriate focus for a society, community and city coming back to life after a torrid journey.”