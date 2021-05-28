POLICE are warning the public and shop workers about a counterfeit voucher scam.
North Yorkshire Police say the 'Love to Shop' fake vouchers are being used in stores in the county and can be identified in the following ways:
- The circular hole on the left of the voucher appears to be hole punched instead of feathered.
- The ink printing appears to be slightly smudged.
- The hologram is a sticker.
- The silver thread is a sticker.
- There are no watermarks on the vouchers.
- Some of the vouchers used may have matching reference numbers.
A police spokesman said: "Please check any Love 2 Shop vouchers you are given at the time of purchase, to make sure you don’t fall victim to this scam.
"Please report any fraud to Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040."
Comments are closed on this article.