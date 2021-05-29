WOULD you like to see a playground, fountain or pop up street food stalls at the site of the Castle Car Park?

City of York Council is asking people for their ideas. They are looking at designs for the area, which will be transformed once the car park is closed.

The area is part of the My Castle Gateway project and online events have been scheduled to help people to get involved.

Cllr Nigel Ayre said said: “My Castle Gateway is a major project that will help to regenerate one of the key areas in our city centre that has long been neglected.

“I would urge anyone who would like to contribute to get involved in the engagement process.

"The events will look in further detail at the ways to bring these early design ideas to life. Your input in these online and offline conversations will help to shape the concept design for what the new public space could look like.”

The proposals for the area include a playground, events space and potential extension to York Castle Museum.

They could also include a riverside walkway, fountains or other water features and a clear route to Castle Museum and Clifford's Tower.

The council says it is committed to providing parking to replace the closure of Castle Car Park - but plans for a multi storey at St George's Field have been put on hold.

Find out more at mycastlegateway.org

Planned workshops:

The full details of the events are as follows:

• The Foss Riverside, Friday 28 May, 5-6pm, online workshop,

• My Castle Gateway in situ, Saturday 29 May, 1-3pm, walk on site

• The Eye of York: The Legacy of Power, Tuesday 1 June 7-8pm, online workshop

• The Motte and Clifford’s Tower: Ritual and Reflection, Wednesday 2 June, 7-8pm, online workshop

• An overview of the emerging design ideas and live Q&A, Thursday 10 June, 5:30pm to 7:00pm, Facebook livestream