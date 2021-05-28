EDUCATION bosses in North Yorkshire have rejected calls to lengthen schools days and cut school holidays to help pupils catch up on their studies.

Instead there will be a "tailored approach" to help teachers assess students needs, a meeting of North Yorkshire County Council heard.

Cllr Patrick Mulligan said the last year had been difficult for pupils not just in their studies but also for their social and emotional development.

He said: “With the government there’s been lots of murmurings about catch-up, cancelling school holidays and having longer school days. I would be very opposed to that sort of thing because young people’s education involves more than just academics.

"They need a break and the ability to get together and enjoy each other’s company and not feeling academic pressure on them all the time."

“Our children are very resilient and they will catch up over the course of the next year or two.”

Stuart Carlton from the council said some schools and some children would take part in catch-up activities and that schools were being provided with extra money to support children who needed extra help.

Mr Carlton said schools are working to understand individual pupils’ needs and would provide targeted support throughout the year “without worrying young people all the time that they have fallen behind”.

He said: “We need to do this gently and well, but schools are well positioned and there’s some extra support to help young people who need it.”