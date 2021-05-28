YORK'S weekly recorded Covid-19 rate has increased very slightly - and five more cases have been recorded in the area.
The latest data from Public Health England (PHE) shows that the city's rate has increased by 0.3 to 14.5 cases per 100,000 population. This remains below the UK national average, which stands at 25.5 cases per 100,000 population.
The PHE data shows that the further five cases recorded in the City of York Council area take the total for the pandemic to 12,389.
In North Yorkshire, the rate has dropped by two to 10.7 cases per 100,000 population. A further 10 cases have been recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 30,240.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire the rate has increased by two to 22.3 cases per 100,000 population, with a further 13 cases recorded in the area taking the total for the pandemic there to 18,546.
Across the UK, a further 4,182 cases take the country's total for the pandemic to 4,477,705.
