A SPECIALIST accommodation centre for people with learning difficulties or dementia may be built at the council's Lowfield Green development.

A new health centre and police station were originally planned for the public service plot on the north of the site off Dijon Avenue.

A spokesperson for City of York Council said these will be replaced by the new accommodation for people with learning difficulties.

Councillors are set to discuss the proposals later this month at a meeting on June 24.

The council's plan says the project includes specialist housing for 12 adults with a learning disability who have dementia.

It adds: "In addition to the 12 units there will be up to six cluster flats on for first steps into independent living.

"The building of these units will enable a pathway through specialist supported accommodation for adults with a learning disability.

"There will be staff on site 24/7. The proposed site for this specialist accommodation is the public service plot at Lowfield Green."

The council's Lowfield Green development will create 165 homes - including six self build plots, a community build plot of 19 homes and a care home.

The outline planning application for the site, submitted in 2017, included proposals for a health and police hub at the site - but said the exact use of the building was not yet decided.

Construction work is continuing at the site, with show homes completed and progress made on planning applications for five of the six self-build plots, according to a recent council report.

It said "options are now being considered for how older person's accommodation will be delivered on the site" after developers bidding to build the care home earlier this year were not able to go ahead with plans.

Of the 140 remaining houses on Lowfield Green, 20 per cent will be rented council homes, 20 per cent shared ownership and 60 per cent sold at market value. The development is due to be complete in early 2022.