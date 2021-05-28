THREE men have been sent to prison at York Magistrates Court recently for periods ranging from 12 months to eight weeks.
Tyrone Savory, 28, of St Monicas Garth, Easingwold, was jailed for 16 weeks.
He admitted driving whilst disqualified, driving whilst insurance on Naburn Lane, York, on May 15, and failure to stop on Spalding Avenue, Clifton on May 16.
He was also banned from driving for another six months and ordered to pay a £128 statutory charge.
Sean James Beard, 29, of The Reeves, Acomb, was jailed for eight weeks.
He admitted having a hammer with intent to commit criminal damage on April 16 and two offences of theft at Boyes, Acomb, both on April 20.
He was ordered to pay a £128 statutory surcharge.
Samuel Patrick Ewan Pentland, 29, of Brackenhill Close, Brayton, near Selby was jailed for a year.
He admitted three charges of fraud by false representation regarding gardening work.
In addition to the sentence, he was ordered to pay £508 compensation and a £156 statutory surcharge.
Comments are closed on this article.