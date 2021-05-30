RESIDENTS at a York care home have been getting their hands dirty and being creative to support the wildlife around their premises.

To celebrate Garden Wildlife Week, from May 31 to June 6, residents at RMBI Care Home Connaught Court, in Fulford, have been using natural materials from their garden to build small hotel rooms for insects and small animals to shelter in.

The residents filled open boxes with dry foliage, wood, pebbles, twigs, reeds, leaves and plenty of hollow stems such as bamboo for insects to crawl into.

According to The Wildlife Trusts, evidence has shown that a thriving, wildlife-rich environment can benefit both physical and mental health. Research also suggests that people with nature on their doorstep are more active, mentally resilient and have better all-round health.

Taking part in the activity, resident Peter March, said: “It was great getting our hands dirty and making something with natural things, not bought plastic! I’m not sure what the bugs will make of it, but they can hide from the birds in there!”

Connaught Court’s activities coordinator Fran Tagg said: “The activity was very entertaining with much laughter and discussion of the quality of woodlouse accommodation, and what on earth it was for.

“Our residents at Connaught Court love gardening and spending time outdoors. We’re always trying to make use of the green spaces around our home, it’s so important for their wellbeing.”

Connaught Court, run by RMBI Care Co, is part of the Masonic Charitable Foundation. The Home is currently able to safely welcome new residents. For more information, please visit: http://www.rmbi.org.uk/