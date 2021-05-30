BUSINESSES are being encouraged to get their teams together this summer to take on the Yorkshire Three Peaks to support the British Heart Foundation (BHF).
The event will be held on Sunday July 18 and will raise funds for the BHF’s life saving research into heart and circulatory diseases.
Starting and ending in Horton-in-Ribblesdale, those involved will take on the three highest peaks in Yorkshire: Pen-y-ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough.
Lee Sumner, events manager at the BHF, said: "The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic meant our funding for new research to save and improve lives was halved last year, so support for the BHF has simply never been more needed."
To support social distancing, start waves have also been introduced to guide people through the start line and onto the course.
In Yorkshire alone, around 670,000 people are living with heart and circulatory diseases.
