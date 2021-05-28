COUNCIL bosses say they placed sandbags at the entrance to a closed York barbershop after receiving information that preparations were being made to open it again.

They also said they had received 'overwhelming messages of support' from the public for their actions, which were aimed at ensuring Q Gentlemens Barbers in Bishopthorpe Road operated in a Covid secure manner.

The Press reported earlier today how two huge bags full of sand had been put on the pavement in front of the business, one bag on top of the other.

The move comes after the premises were raided earlier this week by police and council officials, and the business was closed down, following a lengthy wrangle over Covid rules. Three men were also arrested and later released under investigation.

The business owners claimed to the Press last weekend that City of York Council had been trying to unlawfully force them to wear masks.

Now Matt Boxall, Head of Public Protection at the council, has issued a statement saying said that unfortunately, the shop was required to be closed.

He said: "Yesterday we received information that the business had regained entry to the premises and were making preparations to open again to the public in contravention of the direction issued.

"We have therefore taken the step of placing sandbags across the door as an immediate short term measure to help prevent the shop being easily opened to the public again."

He said it had been made very clear to the owners that upon demonstrating to the council that they could operate in a Covid secure manner, the restrictions would be lifted.

He added: "We thank the public for the overwhelming messages of support for the action.”