SEVEN students from a dance school in York are celebrating after being offered places on York Dance Scholars.
The pupils from the Patricia Veale School of Dance auditioned by video for the programme - which provides early professional dance training and development guiding students to reach the necessary high standards.
Owner and principal teacher, Kelly Clarey said: "I’m so incredibly proud of these talented students.
"Despite the challenges over the last year with online zoom classes and the children not being able to dance in the studio, the dedication and commitment they’ve continued to show has paid off."
The seven students that will join the scholar programme in September are Alexia Walding, James Richards, Lora Aitchison, Rebecca Border, Mimi Gray-Walsh, Isobel Petts and Ada Arrebola-Jones.
Mimi, a dancer at intermediate level, said: "I‘m over the moon about getting in to scholars and can’t wait to start in September.
"It’s been a really difficult year but dance classes on zoom have kept me going and given me a structure when times were tough."
After temporarily closing due to lockdown and resorting to online classes, the school has opened its doors again and welcomed old and new students.