Aldi has issued guidance for shoppers and revealed its store opening times over the May Bank Holiday.
Over the May Bank Holiday weekend, over 800 stores in England and Wales will be open until 10pm on 29th May and 4pm on Sunday 30th May, to ensure everyone can pick up everything they need to enjoy the long weekend.
Stores will be open until 8pm on Bank Holiday Monday.
- Saturday 29th May: 08:00 to 22:00
- Sunday 30th May: 10:00 to 16:00
- Monday 31st May: 08:00 to 20:00
The opening times of some stores may vary, so customers should check details on Aldi’s website before their trip. Opening hours in Scotland remain unchanged.
Aldi has also extended its click-and-collect service to over 230 stores, meaning thousands of shoppers can access Aldi groceries online at unbeatable prices this Bank Holiday. Shoppers can choose from a full range of grocery items online, then drive to their local store where their shopping is brought to their car by Aldi colleagues contact-free, in line with social distancing guidelines.
Customers wanting to use click-and-collect can visit groceries.aldi.co.uk to book a timeslot for collection in selected stores.
Aldi’s on-demand delivery partnership with Deliveroo is also currently available from over 120 stores across the UK. This allows shoppers to order from a range of more than 400 products and have them delivered to their doorstep in as little as 30 minutes. Check availability in your area at aldi.co.uk/Deliveroo.
