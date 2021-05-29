DADS everywhere will have the chance to mark Father’s Day this year with their very own personalised bottle of Black Sheep Brewery’s ale.
The Masham-based brewer has launched the personalised Black Sheep Ale bottles, which can be ordered up to June 6 for delivery before June 20.
The bottles feature dad’s name printed on a signature bottle of Black Sheep Ale and delivered in a gift pack that also contains a branded conical pint glass.
Charlene Lyons, chief executive at Black Sheep Brewery, said: “This Father’s Day, the pubs are open again, but many dads will also want to enjoy their Black Sheep experience at home.
"We have a range of gifts that are a perfect thank you to dads, including the chance to have their very own personalised beer bottle."
The 'Personalised Bottle and Glass Pack' is priced at £14, while other gift collections include the 'Black Sheep Pub Pack' for £36.00 featuring gifts to create your own home bar from beer to bar towels and crisps to beer mats.
Other gift sets include the ‘Dad Pack’, which includes a bottle of Black Sheep Ale and a bottle of Riggwelter in addition to a beer tankard and classic Father’s Day gifts of socks, a pen and pin badges.
More information can be found at: https://bit.ly/3c35TZg