POLICE are appealing for witnesses and information about a burglary that occurred in York.
The incident happened at an address on Holly Bank Road, York between midnight and 7.30am on May 26, where access was gained into the shed at the rear of the building.
Items taken include:
- 1″ x 1 ball valve (pair)
- 8 x 16 mm x 2 mm eurocone connector
- manifold fill and drain valve pair
- Grundfos Manifold Pump & Mixing Valve Unit A rated Pump
- 4 Port Manifold
- 2 x Pipe fixing clips box of 300 – 60 mm
- 4 x Heatmiser Slimline (digital Thermostat)
- Heatmiser UH4 4 zone Wiring Center
- 4 x 2 wire thermal Actuator
Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Peter Maw. You can also email Peter.Maw@northyorkshire.police.uk
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number: 12210125452.
