A NORTH Yorkshire hospice is giving thanks to its volunteers - as part of a national campaign to highlight the work of those who give up their time.
Saint Catherine's Hospice, which has more than 500 volunteers across the organisation, has support in many different ways such as with its charity shops, reception, fundraising support groups and bereavement support.
As part of Volunteers' Week from June 1, the hospice wishes to thank these volunteers for all of their hard work.
Mike Wilkerson, chief executive at Saint Catherine’s, said: "We would like to say a huge thank you to each and every one of our volunteers for the amazing contribution that they make to the charity.
"We simply could not do what we do without them."
If paid, the contribution that volunteers make towards the charity would come to well over £1 million a year.
Despite Covid restrictions, certain volunteering activities have been able to continue and have made a difference to the local community.
This includes Mike and Jill Gould, of Seamer, who started their roles as vaccine volunteers in March, after Saint Catherine’s was invited to provide volunteer marshals for the Covid vaccination centre at Scarborough Rugby Club.
To find out more about volunteering at the hospice, visit: https://bit.ly/34pveYX