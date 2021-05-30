A NORTH Yorkshire-based author is working to raise awareness of the issues with 'County Lines' and educate young people.

Author and Honorary Member of NSPCC Council, Christina Gabbitas, has written a story called 'No More Knives' to help raise awareness of 'County Lines' drug dealing and the problems it can cause.

The story is about a group of friends who are groomed into 'County Lines' - who realise the consequences of carrying knives.

Christina, who was originally commissioned by the Police and Crime Commissioners Office in Humberside to engage children and young people on the topic, said: "Before writing my story, which is now helping to engage and educate children and young people, I spent many months researching the subject and found that children as young as age seven are being groomed.

"It is so sad that our children are being exploited and are victims, we need to do more to help educate our young and vulnerable children."

An animation was created of the story that is being used as a teaching resource within schools.

Detective Inspector Mark Catney, regional 'County' Lines coordinator, said: "We are very encouraged and grateful that Christina has produced such a powerful and effective resource that is now being utilised by schools in the Yorkshire Region and nationally."

During 'County Lines' illegal drugs are transported from one area to another, often across police and local authority boundaries, usually by children or vulnerable people who are coerced by gangs.

Christina added: "Even if someone isn't involved in county lines drug dealing, they may be being exploited in some other way, so it's always worth speaking out."