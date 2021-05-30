CAPTAINS at York Golf Club have chosen to support Alzheimer's Research UK as part of the club's charity of the year scheme.
Captain Neil Crapper and Lady Captain Sandra Valentine are the new captains - and decided to come together to support the same charity.
Neil and Sandra will be organising lots of fundraising events and activities throughout the year to raise funds for the UK’s leading dementia charity.
“York Golf Club has almost a thousand members of all ages playing this wonderful game. Many of us are over 65 years and one in 10 of us will experience or be affected by dementia - it is a condition which brings unrelenting change and loss", Mr Crapper said.
A socially distanced captains ‘Drive In’ was held at the end of March to officially launch their year in office.
Sandra said: “Neil and I are hoping for a year full of events and we’re so pleased to be doing our bit to support Alzheimer’s Research UK.”
The charity powers studies focusing on prevention, diagnosis and treatments for dementia - which 850,000 people live with across the country.