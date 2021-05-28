THIEVES struck at two premises on the same night.
North Yorkshire Police say that overnight on Wednesday (May 26) and in to the early hours of Thursday a farm was broken into near Claxton in Ryedale.
A quadbike and various Millwakie power tools were stolen. Also on the same night the petrol station at nearby Flaxton, across the A64 from Claxton, had its jet wash prized open and approximately £100 stolen from the inside.
PCSO Andy Birkinshaw said: "If you have any information regarding these 2 incidents or have seen any suspicious vehicles in the area please call 101 and quote incident 12210126117 / 12210126215."
