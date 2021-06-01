A YORK boy who needs regular blood transfusions just to stay alive, is marking a landmark day by highlighting the importance of giving blood.

12-year-old William Rhodes suffers from Diamond Blackfan Anaemia, a rare form of bone marrow failure and needs blood transfusions in Leeds every three weeks to keep him alive.

June 17 is a big day for the Millthorpe School pupil as he is due to receive his 200th transfusion and his mum, Caroline says the importance of blood donation can’t be underestimated.

“I think people give blood and think it’s for people who have operations or who have been involved in accidents, but people like William need them just to stay alive,” said Caroline.

“I think it’s good for people who give blood to see that their gift is saving lives and to show people that it’s so simple and easy to do. I give blood and so do many of my friends and it makes you feel so good to know that doing something so small, but it can save a person’s life. It takes an hour of your time every three months, but it makes such a massive difference. Without it William would not be here.”

Diamond Blackfan Anaemia means William’s bone marrow does not produce any of its own red blood cells, without red blood cells we cannot survive.

William receives a red cell blood transfusion at Leeds General Infirmary and also attends other hospital appointments to monitor his major organs, as they can become fatally damaged by a build-up of excess iron caused by the transfusions. He takes medication to remove iron build up from his liver and heart.

Caroline said: “William has never known anything different, he just gets on with it and he’s really enjoying it at Millthorpe, all the teachers are great and really do show their support.

"I'd also like to say thank you to all the staff at the LGI who take care of William."

Click here to find out more about giving blood.