TWO massive sandbags have been placed at the entrance to the York barbershop in the latest twist of a wrangle over alleged Covid rule breaches.
The bags appeared yesterday outside Q Gentlemens Barbers in Bishopthorpe Road, which was raided by North Yorkshire Police and City of York Council earlier this week, with three men arrested and later released under investigation.
Inside the window to the shop, a sign has appeared, pointing towards the sandbags and stating: "Free rubble."
The Press has asked City of York Council if it can explain the sandbags and the sign.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment