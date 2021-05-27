THE North’s leaders have called on the Government to publish a long-term plan for transport amid promises for investment in the region's railways.

The rallying cry comes from Councillor Daren Hale, Leader of Hull City Council; Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham; Mayor of Sheffield City Region Dan Jarvis; Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin; Councillor Louise Gittins, Leader of Cheshire West and Chester Council.

The leaders joined forces with Transport for the North (TfN) in the bid for certainty over investment and delivery of major projects as part of the Integrated Rail Plan (IRP).

Councillor Daren Hale, Leader of Hull City Council, said: “The Integrated Rail Plan is critical to our levelling up plans in the north. As part of our ongoing work to transform transport infrastructure in Hull, we need to ensure that our public transport is efficient and reliable.

“The electrification of Hull/Selby and Hull/Sheffield is an integral part of a modern, integrated rail network for the North. We would also wish for the electrification to connect our port as part of a commitment to decarbonisation.”

It comes after the Department for Transport announced a £401 million funding boost for rail services in the North including between York, Leeds and Manchester.

The group says there must be no delays - from Northern Powerhouse Rail to HS2 - and added that it was critical to address congested hotspots on the North’s rail network.

Tim Wood, Interim Chief Executive at Transport for the North, said: “It’s now critical that the Government publish the Integrated Rail Plan so the North can plan with certainty around the railway investment that will be delivered. We can’t risk delays to Northern Powerhouse Rail and HS2 arriving in the North and the economic boom both would bring – including up to 74,000 new jobs with NPR.

“Whilst the Government has committed to delivering the projects, there are question marks hanging over the detail until the Integrated Rail Plan is unveiled.

“As a co-client of Northern Powerhouse Rail with the Department for Transport, Transport for the North is ready to work closely with Government to get spades in the ground on the project as soon as possible.”

Mr Wood added: “The IRP is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to re-write the story of the North’s railways and address the legacy – and resulting problems - of underinvestment we’ve seen for decades.

"It will not only set the long-term trajectory for rail spending, but hopefully address the short and medium-term projects we need to tackle congestion today.

“We urge the Government to prioritise its publication so that work can progress on delivering the major components of a northern railway fit for the next century.”