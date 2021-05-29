I recently visited the newly reopened St Sampson’s Centre in Church Street, York.
It’s just like putting on a comfortable pair of slippers.
On entering you immediately feel safe and comfortable in a friendly environment filled with pleasant, friendly people and buzzing with happy chatter.
It’s nice to note that after a year of restrictions things are getting back to normal.
DM Deamer, Penleys Grove Street, Monkgate, York
