YORK'S new Lord Mayor has been appointed at a ceremony during the annual council meeting.

Cllr Chris Cullwick became Lord Mayor of York, with his wife Joy taking up the role of Lady Mayoress.

Cllr Carol Runciman nominated Cllr Cullwick as Lord Mayor, who she praised as a "hardworking member of the council" and added: "They will lead a dedicated and enthusiastic Civic Party and I know that they will bring credit to the city of York and beyond."

Cllr Cullwick is a Liberal Democrat councillor representing Huntington and New Earswick. He has lived in York since 1984 and helped establish organisations including foodbanks, the Street Angels, York Schools and Youth Trust and the One Voice Trust.

Cllr Ashley Mason was appointed to serve as Sheriff of York, with his wife Danielle becoming Sheriff's Lady.

Cllr James Barker nominated Cllr Mason, saying he is "a York man through and through" who has "dedicated his life to helping people and organisations".

Following the ceremony, Lord Mayor of York Cllr Cullwick said: “It is a great honour to continue one of the most prestigious civic traditions in the country by becoming the Lord Mayor of York, with my wife Joy as Lady Mayoress.

“This wonderful opportunity brings with it a great responsibility. I will do my absolute upmost to uphold the traditions of the Mayoralty and represent our beautiful city.

“I am delighted that my colleague Cllr Ashley Mason has accepted the role of Sheriff with his wife Danielle Mason becoming Sheriff’s Lady. We will all do our best to use the Office of Lord Mayor to promote and support our amazing and diverse communities.

“As we look to build back better, I believe that we must also focus on rebuilding a fairer and more equal city. By working with our terrific charities we will make sure to support York’s communities who have displayed incredible resilience throughout the challenges of the past year.”