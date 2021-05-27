POLICE are trying to trace a man who caused a disturbance in a cafe.
North Yorkshire Police say the incident happened in The Clock Café in Scarborough at about 2.45pm on Wednesday (May 26) when a man, believed to be in his mid 20s, entered the café and caused a disturbance and before leaving.
A police spokesman said: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and to establish if there are any witnesses that were in the café at the time, that are willing to come forward with information.
"In particular, we are appealing for information about what was said by the male and any of his actions whilst in the café.
"The man is described as white, believed to be in his mid 20s, average build, approximately 5ft 8ins tall and had long, dark, curly hair to just below his ears. He was wearing a black puffer jacket, black t-shirt and black trousers."
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Rowan Haywood. You can also email Rowan.Haywood@northyorkshire.police.uk
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
