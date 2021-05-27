THE Covid rate is remaining stable so far in York and North and East Yorkshire, despite rises elsewhere which are being fuelled by the Indian variant.
Public Health England said today that the rolling seven day coronavirus infection rate in the City of York Council area in the week to May 22 was 14.2 per 100,000 people, down slightly from 14.7 on Wednesday.
However, another ten new cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours, taking the total for York since the start of the pandemic to 12,384.
PHE said the rate in the North Yorkshire County Council area was 12.8 per 100,000 people, up slightly on 12.5 yesterday, while the rate in the East Riding of Yorkshire Council area was 20.2.
Ryedale continued to have one of the country's lowest rolling rates, with zero cases in the seven day period, Hambleton had a rate of 5.5 and Selby's rate was down to 38.6 from more than 100 a few weeks ago.
Daily cases across the country were at their highest today since April 12, with 3,542 new infections confirmed.