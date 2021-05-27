DOUGHNUT taste testers are wanted for what could possibly be the sweetest job in the world.
Project D - an artisan doughnut bakery based in the Midlands - is searching for official taste testers who live in the UK.
Successful volunteers will receive a box of six different doughnuts once a week for a month and must provide feedback on quality, selection, flavours and toppings.
They will also get sneak previews of future products and be the first to try out new flavours.
Writing on its official Facebook page, Project D said: "No experience is necessary, but we are looking for people with a passion for doughnuts, the taste buds to distinguish between even the slightest flavour changes and an eagerness to try new products.
"We know this role sounds like something out of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, but we are genuinely looking for some creative individuals who can help Project D progress to the next level.
"We know our doughnuts are second to none and we get fantastic feedback from customers, but having additional taste testers will just help us to perfect our product and we can’t wait to start working with successful candidates!"
To apply, visit www.projectdoughnut.co.uk/become-a-taster