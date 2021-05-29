Which is your favourite Yorkshire seaside town?
Many of you might be heading for a day out there this weekend.
But with summer on its way, and foreign travel still very much restricted, it’s a question we may all be asking ourselves again soon as we prepare for a summer holiday at home (or at least, in the UK).
We’re spoiled for choice for seaside destinations here in Yorkshire - from the quirky charms of Whitby’s narrow streets and imposing abbey to the faded grandeur of Scarborough, the flat sands at Filey and the seabird-haunted chalk cliffs near Bridlington. And then there’s Robin Hood’s Bay, which has a character all its own..
To help you decide which is your favourite, we’ve brought together a selection of photos and postcards old and new. They show what has changed about our seaside towns over the years - and what has remained the same. Now all you have to decide is which one to visit next...