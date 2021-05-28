For the last 18 months during which we have been in the grip of a pandemic, the NHS and GPs have, under dire circumstances, done their best to provide as good a service as possible.
NHS nurses and doctors have been working 13-hour shifts to look after patients: this does not include time taken to travel to and from home.
As for GPs, I can only comment on my own experience.
During the last 12 months my wife has been ill.
Since March 18 she has been in and out of hospital five times.
I cannot thank the staff at our GP surgery enough for all the help they have given us.
I am referring to the staff at York Medical Group in Acomb - to the doctors, nurses, pharmacists and receptionists.
My thanks and congratulations to them all on doing a marvellous job under trying circumstances, the like of which we have not seen before.
A.P. Cox, Heath Close, Holgate, York