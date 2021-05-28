AN APPEAL to pay for a holiday in America for the mother and brothers of a five-year-old York boy who has died of a brain tumour has raised more than £11,000 in less than 24 hours.
Fellow Dunnington villager Zoe Rees-Gayset up the ‘Help fund a holiday to the US for Marie, Seb&Lucas’ appeal on the online platform gofundme, following the death of Milo Hughes, Marie Hughes' son and Seb and Lucas Hughes' brother.
She said: “Marie, Sebastian and Lucas have endured heartache and heartbreak that no family should have to suffer.
“Marie and Ian wanted to take their boys to America but were never able to. We’d love to make this happen for Marie, Seb and Lucas.”
Within 22 hours of its launch, the appeal had received 183 donations, beginning with an anonymous payment of £250, and had raised a total of £11,245 by 3pm yesterday.
Staff at Yorkshire Life Financial Services posted: “Devastating news. Marie and her wonderful family are amazing and their strength is unmatched. We hope you reach your goal here and have a wonderful holiday in America.”
Another donor posted: 2The family deserve to make some memories together. Wishing them strength and a happy time together.”A third said: “This family have been through so much hardship they deserve something amazing.” while a fourth said: “Hoping this small donation can create a little light for this incredible family.”
To donate to the appeal, go to https://gofund.me/7f6d5baf
Comments are closed on this article.