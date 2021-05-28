YORK teacher Sam Hardcastle made a promise to his late mum Sally, 59, to run a marathon to raise funds in her memory - and has now signed up for three!

Sam, 28, a teacher at Dringhouses Primary School, is set to run the London Marathon on October 3 - and then compete in the Yorkshire Marathon a fortnight later. And some of the pupils at his school will run a mile a day for 27 days to complete another marathon, all in aid of charity.

Sam said: “Mum was a primary carer for my dad (Kevin, 61, who lives in Acomb) who has had MS for 15 years.

“She was a member of a local running club and was diagnosed with cancer last year.

“She was running up until two weeks before the diagnosis and passed away three weeks later, in July last year.

“I promised her I would run a marathon in her memory and it’s turned into two official ones, and the one with the children makes it three.

“They can just run for fun or get sponsorship. Every little helps.

“Running is one of the first things I think of when I think of my mum.

“There was a time when she was not fit enough to run to the end of the street, that is no over exaggeration, but being the determined and motivated woman she was, that was not going to get in her way.

“Over the course of her running adventures, mum ran fun runs, 10ks, half-marathons - including numerous Great North Runs - and several marathons.

“Now it is my turn to follow in her footsteps.

“All monies raised will go to the MS charity.”

Sam has already raised more than £4,000, double his original target.

Dringhouses head teacher Ben Sutton said: “Sam is an amazing teacher and he’s tying his running in with school, by getting the kids to run ‘Sally’s Mile’ every day in the 27 days that lead up to the end of the school year, so that they will have completed a cumulative marathon too!

“Sam set up a sponsorship page himself, which eclipsed its £2,000 target within 48 hours, and the children will be encouraged to gain sponsorship for the Sally’s Miles they complete too, adding to the overall total raised for MS charities.

“It’s a wonderful idea.”

The London Marathon will take place on Sunday, October 3, and will be televised live as usual. The showpiece is in its 30th year and has raised millions for charity.

York will host The Yorkshire Marathon on Sunday, October 17, and it will start at The University of York.

If you’d like to make a donation to MS and Sam’s marathon efforts go to: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/SamHardcastle