A COVID patient is still being treated at a York trust hospital but they have come out of intensive care.
York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, which runs York and Scarborough hospitals, said today it had one confirmed or suspected Covid inpatient across the trust, but none in ICU.
On Tuesday, it said it had one patient, who was in ICU, after having revealed on Monday that it had no Covid patients for the first time since the pandemic began in March last year.
At the peak of the last wave in January, it had 242 Covid patients across the trust.
The trust has dishcharged a total of 2,168 patients since the start of the pandemic, as it had on Monday.