A COMMUNITY mosaic featuring pictures of residents has been unveiled at the York Community Stadium complex.

More than 500 people responded to calls from City of York Council to submit their photos for the artwork.

The pictures have been used to create the signs at the leisure site, with Cllr Nigel Ayre saying: “We’re delighted that so many residents, visitors and fans have become a part of this amazing project.

“It’s an incredible stadium with wider leisure facility for supporters, residents and surrounding York. The new complex boasts new swimming facilities, gym, dance studios and sports hall with spectator seating. With 8,500 seats in the stadium, the FA and RFL have already recognised the site as one of the finest smaller stadiums in the country, with both organisations looking forward to using this in the future, including to host the Rugby World Cup later this year.

“We hope everyone will enjoy seeing the new signage when they visit the complex.”

Cllr Darryl Smalley added: “We received over 500 submissions! Sadly some of the photos couldn’t be used but we appreciate everyone taking the time to take part and we hope everyone will be delighted to see the finished signs positioned outside the complex.

“We’d like to thank everyone for getting involved and we all look forward to welcoming residents, fans and visitors to the beautifully designed new Community Stadium site."