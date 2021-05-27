A THIRD man has been arrested during a joint police and council investigation into alleged breaches of Covid restrictions at a York barbershop.
Q Gentlemens Barbers in Bishopthorpe Road has been closed since it was raided by police and City of York Council officials on Wednesday, following a lengthy wrangle over rules forcing staff to wear masks - which the shop's owners have claimed are unlawful.
Two men were arrested at the time of the raid but North Yorkshire Police has now revealed that a third man has also been arrested.
A spokesman said that officers had carried out a warrant at businesses premises in Bishopthorpe Road on Wednesday morning, in support of the council’s enforcement action against a barber shop for alleged breaches of public health restrictions related to the Covid-19 pandemic.
“Three men from York, aged 30, 24 and 18, have been arrested and released under investigation while Trading Standards inquiries continue," he added.
Matt Boxall, head of public protection at the council, said on Wednesday that it was working with the police and other partners to ensure the business closed, as unfortunately it had not been able to trade in a Covid-secure way, as other businesses in the city did.
