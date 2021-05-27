YORK Art Gallery officially reopens on Friday, May 28 - and a series of ‘lost pots’ by one of Britain’s best known artists will be the star attraction.

The gallery’s opening show will be ‘Grayson Perry: The Pre Therapy Years’ - featuring some of the artist’s earliest works.

The touring exhibition is the first to celebrate Perry’s earliest forays into the art world and will re-introduce the explosive works he made between 1982 and 1994.

Dr Helen Walsh, curator of ceramics, said: “We are delighted to be showcasing the ground-breaking early works of such a renowned and influential artist.

“It is fascinating to see how his craft has progressed and evolved since he began working as an artist. His early ceramic works show that the distinctive style, themes and characters have always been central in his decoration."

To open safely, the art gallery, in Exhibition Square, says it is limiting visitor numbers and encouraging everyone to book in advance.

Visitors are urged to arrive within their 30 minute time slot, but the gallery says they are welcome to stay until closing time.

As well as the Grayson Perry exhibition, the gallery is also hosting the Aesthetica Art Prize 2021.

The annual exhibition showcases the work of 20 artists, which "unearth the intricate layers of what it means to be alive today".

The pieces examine themes such as the climate crisis, colonial histories, racism and new technologies. Genres include photography, video, installation, painting and 3D.

Also on show is Pictures of the Floating World: Japanese ukiyo-e Prints - which features prints by prominent ukiyo-e artists such as Utagawa Hiroshige, along with works by those influenced by Japanese art, such as public favourites Albert Moore and Walter Greaves.

A gallery spokesperson said there had been some changes at the gallery to make visits as safe and relaxing as possible.

They added: "This means that some things may be different than you’re used to. Please follow the advice and guidance of our Visitor Experience Team, who will be happy to answer any queries."

For more information visit: www.yorkartgallery.org.uk/reopening-visitor-information/