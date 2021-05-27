CHILDREN eat for free at a York department store cafe this half term week.
Throughout the full school Summer half term week (May 31-June 4) children eat for free at the when you spend £3.50 at the newly reopened cafe at M&S Vangarde at Monks Cross.
Store manager, Claire Smith, said the offer is popular and means that you get a kids main, snack fruit and drink when an adult buys a meal.
As previously reported, the store recently underwent a major revamp of its food hall with several new features including an in-store bakery, bread and cake department, a new wine shop, a bigger-than-ever cheese range, and a new ‘Fill Your Own’ section.
Claire said: “We’ve got thousands of quality and great value Food products, from daily essentials and seasonal, fresh produce, to 100% responsible sourced fish and seafood, RSPCA Assured milk, and 100% British beef, chicken, duck, fresh pork from M&S Select Farmers, and free-range eggs.
"Whether you’re popping in to grab lunch in our new sushi bar or to grab one of our ready-to-go family meals, or M&S stalwarts like Percy Pigs we’re excited to see what proves popular.”
