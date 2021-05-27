ST OSWALD’S CE Primary School in York is preparing for a monumental celebration - its 250th birthday.

After all the challenges of the last year, the Fulford school is hoping to mark the occasion by making it really special for their children, staff, families and the wider community.

Head teacher Sue Bland said: “On the day we have selected to celebrate, September 16, we are planning a street party-type event in the playground for the children.

“And the Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell, is coming to join us in a collective worship to celebrate the big occasion. He will also unveil our heritage seating space. It’s going to be a big community event.

One of the many celebratory projects the school is working on is to restore the original foundation stones of the school from 1771 and 1846.

A new heritage seating space is being designed, featuring a newly-carved and engraved date stone to reference the 250th anniversary. The area will feature bench seating, time capsule and a replanted garden.

Sue added: “Our Year 3 and Year 4 pupils have visited the original school house which is very near to our current school. The home owner, Andrew Webster, kindly allowed 90 children into his house to step over the original stone into the school room which is now his living room. Andrew has done a lot of research on the building and was able to tell us all about it.

Chair of governors Claire Sinclair, said: “We know there are many excellent causes that need your help at the moment, but if this is a project you feel you would like to support, any donation would be very gratefully received.”

To make a donation, go to https://rocketfund.org/250th-birthday-heritage-project.