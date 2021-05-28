What an excellent letter from Stewart Kirk (Car drivers don’t have a right to cause pollution, May 25).
I would like to add to his suggestions for reducing pollution the idea that everybody should think about whether their journey is essential.
When I last went shopping before self isolating I noticed that many shoppers were only purchasing one or two items.
I draw up a list of essentials just once a week for my supporter in order to minimise travel. Surely the back-to-normal 15,000 private cars a day (and more) on York Road, Haxby, could be reduced with some consideration?
Do some drivers love their cars more than their homes?
Where are the police to control speeding? The new police, fire and crime commissioner has promised some action.
David Findlay, York Road, Haxby
