JOBS in hospitality are up for grabs in York as hotels, bars and restaurants prepare for an anticipated busy season.
With the trend for staycations growing, opportunities are being created within the sector, and The Press has teamed up with Jobcentre Plus to highlight the vacancies available in York.
The latest roles include room attendants at a city centre hotel, working for WGC Ltd York, while Premier Inn needs reception team and house keeping staff to work at its North West York hotel.
A full-time barista is needed for a new Starbucks at Bilbrough Top, on the A64,to work a range of shifts.
As reported, York Jobcentre is working with Wagamama to recruit five kitchen porters or line chefs for its city centre and Designer Outlet restaurants.
A diverse range of vacancies beyond hospitality are also available, including part-time homecare workers to work for Surecare in Acomb and Haxby.
Aspiring bus drivers can apply to Transdev Coastliner York and Country which is looking for a trainee - no previous experience is necessary.
York Minster wants an apprentice joiner to construct items and assist joiners in their conservation of the Minster and Minster Propertie
Meanwhile, Aviva York needs customer experts to process customer and IFA requests.Candidates must have a private work space at home and strong WIFI so that training or working from home is an option.
Waitrose York needs customer delivery drivers and a supermarket assistant, while York-based Yorkshire Soap Company needs a warehouse assistant; Euro Car Parts, York needs a part time general assistant with a full driving licence; and R S Cockerill in Dunnington needs packers.