I find myself in complete agreement with Paul Fieldman and his comments regarding the improvement to the quality of life to the residents in the area (Could The Groves have some rising bollards, please?, Letters, May 26).
The only fly in the ointment is the recent increase in vehicles travelling up Penleys Grove Street and having to turn and reverse back down the street - this despite five signs pointing out the road closure.
Only after returning from shopping did I realise what the problem was: satnav shows the road as being open.
Previously satnav correctly showed the road as closed and directed people via a different route. If this issue was rectified it would alleviate the problem.
DM Deamer, Penleys Grove Street, Monkgate
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment