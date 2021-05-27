POLICE are asking the public for ideas on how to stop sexual activity going on in a York layby.
North Yorkshire Police say there's an ongoing problem at the Skelton layby and as part of work to tackle the issues it causes, they are inviting locals to take part in developing a community- based problem solving plan.
A police spokesman said: "Working with members of the local community, including the Parish Council, local council, landowners, businesses and many others, we will find long-term sustainable solutions to this issue.
"If you or someone you know would like to be involved, please get in touch by emailing:
alex.dobson@northyorkshire.police.uk"
As The Press reported last year, the layby on the A19 at Skelton, just beyond the city's outer ring road, has become a magnet for dogging, people wanting to watch others having sex in public, according to a parish councillor.
He said evidence of their activities, including condoms and lubricants, was scattered in the road and nearby woodland.
