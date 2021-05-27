POLICE arrested 20 people during a week of action to tackle “county lines” drug dealing.

North Yorkshire Police say they also made 87 welfare visits to 95 vulnerable people as part of a national operation.

County lines is the name given to a form of organised crime in which drug dealers from urban areas exploit vulnerable people – including children – and force them to deal drugs in smaller towns and cities. It takes its name from the mobile phone lines used by dealers to communicate between towns and advertise their drugs for sale.

The force worked with the Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit and British Transport Police (BTP) as part of the ‘Week of Intensification’ that took place between 17 and 23 May and was coordinated by the National County Lines Coordination Centre (NCLCC).

The arrests took place in York, Harrogate, Whitby, Thirsk, Scarborough, and on the A1 motorway.

Officers seized a total of £10,000 cash suspected as being the proceeds of crime and a quantity of heroin, cannabis, pregabalin and a large quantity of suspected cocaine which is still undergoing testing but is believed to be worth several thousands of pounds.

Safeguarding vulnerable people who are caught up in drug dealing is a major concern for North Yorkshire Police and officers worked with partner agencies to carry out welfare visits to vulnerable adults who are known or suspected as being vulnerable to county lines exploitation.

They were given advice and information about staying safe, how to spot the signs of county lines activity and how to get help from specialist organisations for drug and alcohol addiction.

Young people who have been groomed and exploited by drug dealers often travel long distances on public transport to deliver money and drugs. Officers engaged with transport providers including taxi and bus drivers to raise awareness of how to spot children who may have been exploited and are travelling to North Yorkshire to sell drugs.

They also patrolled railway stations with BTP colleagues where they engaged with rail passengers and were on the look-out for potential victims of trafficking, and drugs being transported into the county.

Chief Inspector Lorraine Crossman-Smith coordinated North Yorkshire Police’s participation in the week of intensification. She said: “Disrupting drug dealing and the associated violence and exploitation continues to be a major priority for North Yorkshire Police.

“The week of intensification has given us an opportunity to demonstrate the type of work that goes on around the force on a daily basis. I am pleased with the results that come in the wake of a number of recent convictions for drug dealing including a gang of 10 and a gang of 4 that targeted York, and a gang of five that plagued Scarborough.

“That said, it is not only about arrests and convictions, it’s also about protecting those who are affected by the violence and intimidation, helping them to break the cycle of addiction and moving them away from the harm that comes from being targeted by ruthless, organised criminals. We can’t do that alone, which is why working with our partner agencies such as housing and addiction services is so important. So my thanks goes to everyone who supported us this week.

“I hope the people of North Yorkshire are reassured that we mean it when we say drug dealing is a priority and that we will take action when they report information to us. You can do this by looking out for the signs of exploitation and drug dealing. If you don’t want to call us, you can pass information anonymously to Crimestoppers. We can and do take action.”

Detective Inspector Mark Catney, County Lines Lead for the Yorkshire and the Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit, said: “Criminals – and in particular those involved in County Lines Crime do not respect local borders and boundaries and so it is important we work together to make the maximum possible impact.

“This was a successful week of action but the sort of work that took place – both to target offenders and safeguard victims is constantly on going.”